Boston Police Make Fentanyl Bust At Barber Shop

August 4, 2017 12:58 PM
BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police arrested four men at a Dorchester barber shop and charged them with drug trafficking.

Police say they raided the V.I.P Barber Shop at 5 Eire Street in Dorchester Wednesday morning and found “numerous” bags of fentanyl, ready for sale. The weight total was 150 grams.

Fentanyl recovered in bust at V.I.P. Barber Shop in Dorchester. (Photo credit: Boston Police Department)

Carlos Nivar, 22 of Dorchester, Eudomar Aybar, 24 of Dorchester, Carlos Ademan-Meija, 20 of Hyde Park, and Elvis Ledesma, 33 of Dorchester were arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

The four men will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court, but no date has been set.

