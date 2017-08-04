WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Police: 3 Men May Have Overdosed Before Crash In Chelsea

August 4, 2017 5:06 PM By Louisa Moller
CHELSEA (CBS) – Three men may have overdosed in a minivan that was involved in a minor crash in Chelsea Friday afternoon.

Police say the minivan rear ended another vehicle at a slow rate of speed on Williams Street. When the other driver got out, they noticed the three men in the van were all unresponsive.

Police say multiple doses of Narcan were used to revive the men who are in their late 20’s and early 30’s. One of the men needed six doses.

All three men were taken to the hospital.

Police say drugs were found in the van, and believe fentanyl was involved because all of the men passed out at the same time.

Hazmat teams are at the scene investigating.

