See The Cover For Tom Brady’s Book ‘The TB12 Method’

BOSTON (CBS) – Here’s a little present for Tom Brady fans on his 40th birthday – a look at the cover of his upcoming book.

Happy Birthday, #TomBrady! Very proud & excited to share the cover for "The #TB12 Method," a health & fitness guide for all, out 9/19 🐐🏆✖️5⃣ pic.twitter.com/RBWTg9ZFWA — Simon & Schuster (@SimonBooks) August 3, 2017

The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance, will be released in September of 2017. Described as an “‘athlete’s bible’ that reveals Brady’s methods and approaches to sustained peak performance for people of all ages,” the book will tout a training and nutrition regimen that “decreases the risk of injury while extending peak performance.”

We’re also getting a look inside the book, featuring images of Brady working out.

Brady has described the book, published by our sister company Simon & Schuster, as “the culmination of what I have been working on for the past 12 years of my career.”

Aimed at both athletes and non-athletes who are looking for new ways to get or stay healthy, the book reveals “more effective approaches to strength training, hydration, nutrition, supplementation, cognitive fitness, recovery, and other lifestyle choices” that decrease injury risk, extend peak performance, and improve quality of life.

The TB12 Method is already available for pre-order on Amazon.