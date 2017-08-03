Tweets From Training Camp: GOAT Sightings And Peculiar Practices

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots held their seventh day of training camp on Thursday at Gillette Stadium, and the reports suggest that the team’s practice session was quite different from the others. Listen above as 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand recap the most notable tweets from those covering the team.
Tom Brady graced the practice field for the first time as a 40-year-old, and as the G.O.A.T. got in his reps the stadium also featured some actual goats. But the overall practice seemed odd compared to past sessions, in terms of how the coaching staff handled the veterans vs. the young players.
There’s also one eyebrow-raising tweet from the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin that hints at a possible trip to Boston for Brady. Here’s a look at what went down on Twitter during Thursday’s Patriots training camp practice:
GOAT Sightings:
Patriots Receivers Hurt:
Coaches Keep Chucking Pads At Players:
Here’s Bill Belichick on throwing pads at players: “I mean, look, if they can’t handle it from us, they’re in a lot of trouble. They’re going to get a lot bigger, stronger, faster, more explosive guys than what we have on the coaching staff. You know, we hit the receivers with bags and try to knock the ball away from them and make them catch through contact and make the quarterbacks avoid a rush and stuff like that. Look, if they can’t handle us, it’s going to be a long year.”
Separate Practice Field For The Starters…
…Which Reportedly Included Two Rookies:
Coaches Focused On Youngsters?
Brady Shipping Up To Boston?
