Tweets From Training Camp: GOAT Sightings And Peculiar Practices

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots held their seventh day of training camp on Thursday at Gillette Stadium, and the reports suggest that the team's practice session was quite different from the others.

Tom Brady graced the practice field for the first time as a 40-year-old, and as the G.O.A.T. got in his reps the stadium also featured some actual goats. But the overall practice seemed odd compared to past sessions, in terms of how the coaching staff handled the veterans vs. the young players.

There’s also one eyebrow-raising tweet from the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin that hints at a possible trip to Boston for Brady. Here’s a look at what went down on Twitter during Thursday’s Patriots training camp practice:

GOAT Sightings:

Tom Brady waves to fans as he arrives on the field for practice. pic.twitter.com/z3lZ2dZNye — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 3, 2017

Second player on the field: The birthday boy Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/7xY5H3b5kW — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 3, 2017

Patriots Receivers Hurt:

Slater, Hollister out. Mitchell, Hogan limited. Patriots left with Edelman, Cooks, Amenola, Washington, Carr, Lucien and Maye at WR. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 3, 2017

Coaches Keep Chucking Pads At Players:

I can't remember a camp where I've seen coaches winging so many pads at players. More of it this morning. — Christopher Price (@cpriceNFL) August 3, 2017

Here’s Bill Belichick on throwing pads at players: “I mean, look, if they can’t handle it from us, they’re in a lot of trouble. They’re going to get a lot bigger, stronger, faster, more explosive guys than what we have on the coaching staff. You know, we hit the receivers with bags and try to knock the ball away from them and make them catch through contact and make the quarterbacks avoid a rush and stuff like that. Look, if they can’t handle us, it’s going to be a long year.”

Separate Practice Field For The Starters…

Really odd, the entire starting offense, including Tom Brady, just went down to the lower practice field where we can't observe them. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 3, 2017

…Which Reportedly Included Two Rookies:

Harvey Langi and Deatrich Wise were with the starters for the third day in a row — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 3, 2017

Coaches Focused On Youngsters?

Practice ends earlier than norm today, with Bill Belichick lightening load on players. Session seemed tailored to lesser-experienced players — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 3, 2017

Brady Shipping Up To Boston?

One of the shortest practices of camp, and Brady barely broke a sweat in a walk through type setting. Rumor is he has to get up to Boston — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 3, 2017

