NightSide – Should the U.S. Legalize Marijuana?

BOSTON (CBS) – With an increasing number of states legalizing marijuana for recreational use, New Jersey Senator Corey Booker has introduced legislation that would take legalization to the national level. Senator Booker argues that states that have already legalized the substance have seen substantial economic benefits without many of the social risks that critics had predicted. He also cites statistics that show that drug enforcement has disproportionately affected minority communities as proof that the war on drugs has failed. Should the U.S. legalize marijuana across the country? Or would that be a slippery slope?