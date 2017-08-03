NH Lawmakers Denounce Trump’s ‘Drug-Infested Den’ Comment

BOSTON (CBS) – One thing we’re learning about President Donald Trump – in public or in private, he doesn’t always measure his words carefully.

In the transcript of his phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto obtained and published by the Washington Post, the president presses his case for the expanded border wall and criticizes Mexico’s efforts to stop drug trafficking.

And that’s when he drops a description of New Hampshire that is drawing bi-partisan condemnation.

The opioid-addiction crisis was one of the signature issues of Trump’s successful New Hampshire primary campaign, and he told Pena Nieto: “I won New Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den.”

“I think he should apologize to the people of New Hampshire,” said Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), who adds: “I’m also outraged that while the president says one thing during the campaign about wanting to address this issue, his actual proposals since becoming president have actually undermined our efforts to beat this thing.”

Republican NH Gov. Chris Sununu also denounced Trump’s remark.

But on the streets of Manchester, there was somewhat mixed reaction. “As of now I’d say its just about spot on,” said one young man.

“We do have a problem, I recognize that and we’re working on it,” said an older gentleman. “At least we recognize and are working on it. He needs to do a little less Twitter and little more working for the American people.”

Added a third man: “We’re looking at what he said and I’m more concerned about getting things accomplished in this country. And if we keep focusing on what people say we’re not going to get anything accomplished.”

But one 20-something guy was incensed. “I think that’s a terrible characterization of any state, let alone our state. That just goes to show the kind of president we have. Look at his character.”

In another leaked transcript of the president’s effort to kill an Obama-era deal to take in some refugees from an Australian detention facility, Mr. Trump suggests that it could wind up embarrassing him if some of them commit terrorist acts, citing the Boston Marathon bombers.

That angered Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) who said the remark shows all Trump cares about is “advancing the interests of Donald Trump.”