Police: Woman Duct-Taped 92-Year-Old Man, Stole His Debit Card

NASHUA (CBS/AP) — Police say a New Hampshire woman broke into a 92-year-old man’s home, restrained him with duct tape and stole his debit card to withdraw money from banks and go shopping.

Police say 51-year-old Maryanne Jacobsmeyer, of Nashua, was arrested Wednesday over the June 8 break-in. She is also accused of breaking into the nonagenarian’s home two days earlier when the man wasn’t at home.

The investigation discovered evidence that Jacobsmeyer used the victim’s debit card to take out money from several Nashua banks and to go shopping at a Kohl’s department store.

Police say Jacobsmeyer has a history of theft-related convictions.

She is being held on $250,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges of kidnapping, robbery, burglary, falsifying physical evidence, unauthorized taking, habitual offender, and theft.

If Jacobsmeyer is convicted, she could be sentenced to over 30 years in prison.

It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer.

