‘Making 40 Feel Like 20!’ Gisele Bundchen Has Sweet Birthday Message For Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) – There will be plenty of happy birthday messages on social media for Tom Brady as he turns 40, but few will likely mean as much to him as this one.
Wife Gisele Bundchen shared an intimate selfie of the couple on Instagram Thursday morning and writes that she fell in love with the star quarterback more than a decade ago “because of your beautiful and sensitive heart.”
Over 10 years ago I fell in love with you because of your beautiful and sensitive heart. I love the sweetness in your essence. Today you are starting a big new chapter and I wish you so much happiness and fulfillment in all aspects of your life. Happy birthday my love! Making 40 feel like 20!!! You go @tombrady !!!! Te amo ❤ Há mais de 10 anos me apaixonei por você, pelo seu coração lindo e sensível. Amo a doçura da sua essência. Hoje você está começando uma nova fase e eu lhe desejo muitas felicidades e realizações em todos os aspectos da sua vida. Feliz aniversário, meu amor! Fazendo 40 parecer 20!!! You go !!! Te amo ❤
Over on Tom Brady’s social media pages, he shows he’s more than willing to share the attention on his big day. He posted a throwback photo of him and his sister Julie, who happens to have the same birthday.
“Thanks for being the best second oldest sister in the world,” Brady writes.