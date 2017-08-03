WATCH LIVE: 2 p.m.: Michelle Carter Sentencing | Read More

Fight Breaks Out At Dorchester District Court After Proceeding, Police Say

August 3, 2017 1:08 PM
Filed Under: Boston, Dorchester, Dorchester District Court

BOSTON (CBS) — A fight between two groups of people at Dorchester District Court has left several people in custody.

State Police responded to a report of a person trying to enter the court with a gun before noon on Thursday.

Officials said the altercation, which was between five men on the steps of the courthouse, had to do with a court proceeding.

While the five men were arrested, police said others fled the scene as a trooper broke up the fight with pepper spray.

No gun was found on the ground or on any of the people involved in the fight, police then found.

State police patrols, helicopter, and k-9 unit responded to scene along with Boston Police.

According to officials, those that have been arrested could face charges for disorderly conduct.

