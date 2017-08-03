Fight Breaks Out At Dorchester District Court After Proceeding, Police Say

Fight Breaks Out At Dorchester District Court After Proceeding, Police SayOfficials said two groups of people got into a fight on the steps of Dorchester District Court after a court proceeding.

'Dukes Of Hazzard' Star Arrested In WalthamTom Wopat was arrested in Waltham on indecent assault and drug charges.

Local Police Departments Taking Precautions After Auburn CO ScareIn response to six Auburn Police Officers being sent to the hospital for high levels of carbon monoxide, the Boston Police Department said they would be testing all of their police cruisers.

Michelle Carter To Be Sentenced In Texting Suicide CaseMichelle Carter faces up to 20 years after she encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a truck filled with toxic gas.