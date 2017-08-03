Celebrity 98 Mile: Dan Roche vs. Esoteric

August 3, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: 98 Mile, celebrity 98 mile, Dan Roche, Esoteric, Sports News, Toucher And Rich

BOSTON (CBS) — Thursday marked the newest round of Celebrity 98 Mile, with defending champion and frequent 98.5 The Sports Hub guest host Dan Roche taking on Boston-based rapper Esoteric.

Up first was Esoteric, who rapped to a medley that included Ludacris’ “Move B**ch”. He found a way to include each and every personality at the Sports Hub, down to the likes of Adam Jones, Jim Murray, and Michael Hurley.

Roche followed that up with a rap that roasted the Sports Hub hosts, and even threw in a dig at David Price.

Each and every participant in Celebrity 98 Mile will donate $1,000 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in their name, with the one who gets the most votes donating $10,000. Click here for more info and to make a donation of your own.

We can’t post the raps online due to legal restrictions, but if you heard them at 8:00 you can vote below! The raps will be replayed at 9:20.

More from Toucher and Rich
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch