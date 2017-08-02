Win Your Own Fiji Island Villa And Help Fund Medical Research

BOSTON (CBS) — If you’ve ever wanted to own your own island in the South Pacific, here’s your chance.
WinAFijiVilla.com is selling tickets for $19 each for a chance to win a 3 bedroom, $5 million villa on your own private island. Proceeds from the ticket sales go to fund research into cures for diseases like muscular dystrophy and cerebral palsy.
There is no limit to the number of tickets each person may buy in the contest to win one of five villas on Wavi Island in the South Pacific island nation of Fiji.
For more information go to the web site WinAFijiVilla.com.