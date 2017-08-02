Wednesday’s Child: 8-Year-Old Angel

Angel is an 8-year-old boy of Hispanic descent who has a contagious smile. He is very inquisitive and loves to laugh. Some of Angel’s favorite activities are reading, playing video games, playing outside on his scooter and going to the playground. He also loves Disney and Pixar movies, especially the Cars movie. Angel is a very bright child, who has an excellent memory.

Angel is currently in the 2nd grade and attends a specialized classroom for children on the Autism spectrum. The school has a focus on language and literacy development and Angel is also able to receive Applied Behavior Analysis during school time. According to his foster mother, Angel loves to learn and he is able to keep up with the curriculum in his Special Education classroom. His teachers have noted, however, that his active behavior does sometimes impact his work. At the foster home, Angel sometimes struggles when limits are set or when he is asked to do something he does not want to do, but he responds well to structure.

Angel is legally freed for adoption and would do best with a family that is nurturing and patient. Angel has a lot of energy and an active family would be ideal for him. His social worker prefers Angel to be placed in a two parent home with no other children or with children who are older than he is.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-54-ADOPT (617-542-3678) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.