Chemical Leak At North Reading UPS Warehouse Prompts Hazmat Response

NORTH READING (CBS) — Fire officials are investigating a potential hazmat situation at a UPS warehouse Wednesday morning.

North Reading Deputy Fire Chief Barry Galvin told WBZ-TV the department was called about a package that was compromised at the UPS freight warehouse on Concord Street.

There was concern that a small amount of Theofenal, which can cause damage to the kidneys or liver if inhaled or absorbed into the skin, had leaked from that package as it was being unloaded from a truck.

“It was a small quantity, probably less than a liter,” said Deputy Chief Galvin.

A hazardous materials team came in and checked the building for the chemical.

They said the box was damaged and the chemical was leaking.

“They have shipping papers on the vehicles by law, and they did know what it was,” Galvin said.

The department said they were wrapping up the scene.

No injuries were reported.