Injuries Piling Up For Patriots Receivers At Training Camp

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots began 2017 training camp with a deep depth chart at wide receiver. But just six practices in, injuries are starting to pile up.

Julian Edelman was perhaps the most concerning of the banged-up group of Patriots receivers, as he appeared to be favoring his foot by the end of practice on Wednesday. He looked shaken up after an end zone drill involving Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, then reportedly threw his helmet as he went to the bench and got examined by a trainer.

Edelman slowly retreated to the sidelines, tossed his helmet to the ground, and took a knee. Trainer Jim Whalen later examined him. — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) August 2, 2017

Mostly absent from team activities on Wednesday were Danny Amendola and Malcolm Mitchell, who worked with four others on a separate field. This typically means they are dealing with minor injuries and can’t quite practice at full speed. Undrafted rookie receiver Cody Hollister was absent entirely.

Gillislee, Harmon, Amendola, Mitchell, O'Shaughnessy and David Jones all worked on a separate field today. Usually means they're banged up. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 2, 2017

However, Amendola returned to practice for a short time at the end of the session, despite missing team drills.

Amendola returned at the end of the session to field some punts. Still not doing anything during team periods. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 2, 2017

Chris Hogan appears to have dodged a major injury to his knee, but his situation is one to monitor in the coming days. He walked off the field during practice and had his knee iced up, but eventually was spotted ice-free.

Hogan doing an interview with @HeathEvans44 after practice. No ice on the knee. pic.twitter.com/o5gDL4PN5Q — Christopher Price (@cpriceNFL) August 2, 2017

Special teams captain Matthew Slater had to leave practice after walking gingerly off the field toward the team medical tent. Bill Belichick went to check on Slater at the time.

#patriots Matthew Slater left the field walking very slowly into a medical tent. Belichick went in to check on him. Slater now left practice — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 2, 2017

Fortunately, Brandin Cooks still appears fully healthy and continues to impress so far in camp. Here he is getting some separation from Stephon Gilmore during a drill:

Brandon Cooks & Stephon Gilmore pic.twitter.com/RQ3y3Iw7yQ — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 2, 2017

Potential injuries for the Patriots’ top receivers could open up camp opportunities for undrafted rookie Austin Carr and second-year wideout Devin Lucien. Carr, in particular, has turned heads with his performance so far.

None of the injuries suffered by Patriots receivers have necessarily been major, but they are all situations to keep an eye on in the coming days – especially for Edelman, who has a history of injuries to both of his feet.