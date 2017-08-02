Belichick On Kicking Players Out Of Practice: ‘I Do What I Think Is Best’

August 2, 2017 9:50 AM
Filed Under: Bill Belichick, Julian Edelman, New England Patriots, NFL, Patriots Training Camp, Sports News, Stephon Gilmore

BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman and Stephon Gilmore were back on the practice field on Wednesday, one day after getting the boot from head coach Bill Belichick.

The two players tussled a bit during Tuesday’s practice session, with Edelman taking exception to Gilmore’s smothering defense on one play. It only lasted 10-15 seconds, but the two ended up on the ground, and were then sent back to the locker room by their head coach. That’s been punishment from Belichick whenever two of his players get into a scrap on the practice field.

It’s not uncommon for tempers to flair during the early days at practice, especially when players put on the pads and actually start hitting each other. But Belichick wasn’t very enthusiastic when asked about the incident in his Wednesday morning press conference, saying his decision to kick players off the practice field is something he feels is best for the team.

“I don’t know what the rules are. I just try to coach the team the best I can,” he said. “I do what I think is right in all situations, so that’s what I did. … I do what I think is best.”

He wouldn’t say if there was any lingering animosity between the two players after practice, or if he had a chat with them following the session.

“I’ll do whatever I do with the team. That’s between me and the team — all discipline matters are,” Belichick shot back. “Hopefully you can respect that.”

Edelman and Gilmore were two of the first players out on the practice field on Wednesday.

