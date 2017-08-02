Owner Could Face Felony Charge After Dog Dies In Hot Truck

BOSTON (CBS) — Investigators are considering criminal charges against the pet owner whose dog died after being locked in a pickup Tuesday.

The charge could be felony animal cruelty because on Tuesday, the outdoor temperature reached into the mid 80s, and the temperature in the truck was high enough to kill the dog.

Passersby spotted the male pit bull in the truck on Burroughs Street in Jamaica Plain and called 9-1-1.

The dog was rushed to Angell Animal Medical Center where according to doctors, he was in the truck at least two hours.

Animal Control and Care Director Amanda Kennedy said the dog’s temperature could have been “off the scale.”

“His temperature on arrival was 109.7, which is as high as the thermometer will go,” Kennedy said. “Unfortunately, by the time the dog arrived, within in a minute his heart stopped beating.”

Doctors at the Angell Animal Medical Center did what they could, but were unable to save the dog’s life.

“It was disgusting, disgusting. People should be ashamed of themselves,” one dog owner said.

Jamaica Plain Physician Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell says she is sympathetic for the dog.

“I’m a physician also and I feel terrible when something like this happens,” Mitchell said. “I do feel like I could have done something if I had been around.”

Experts say it takes less than ten minutes inside a locked vehicle for those temperatures to be fatal. That’s why Animal Rescue League of Boston Lieutenant Alan Borgal says, “Don’t do it, don’t even do it. It’s actually a felony in Massachusetts.”

Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill last year that would protect animals in situations like Tuesday’s, and it will also protect those who rescue the pets from vehicles.

Authorities have not said if they will file criminal charges against the dog owner.