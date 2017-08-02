NightSide – The High Stakes of the Immigration Debate

BOSTON (CBS) – Immigration was front and center during the 2016 campaign, and is a major part of President Trump’s agenda. Sadly, it is an issue that can have very real consequences, as a sixty-five year old woman in Portland, Oregon recently learned. She was attacked and sexually assaulted by a man who had somehow been deported twenty times. Recently, here in Massachusetts, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled that law enforcement officers cannot detain individuals at the request of federal immigration authorities without additional reasons. In response, Governor Baker has filed legislation that would give officers the legal authority to honor detainer requests from ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). Do you think local law enforcement should have the power to detain anyone they suspect might be here illegally? Do we need harsher penalties for people that are deported multiple times?