Loaded Gun Found In Carry-On At Logan Airport

August 2, 2017 10:04 AM
BOSTON (CBS) – Police arrested a man at Logan Airport Wednesday morning after a loaded gun was found in his carry-on luggage.

The TSA said an officer discovered the .9mm firearm during screening at a security checkpoint at about 6 a.m.

The gun found at Logan on Wednesday (Image credit: TSA)

The Massachusetts State Police immediately interviewed the 28-year-old passenger and took the gun, according to the TSA.

Police then arrested the man, who was headed to St. Louis on Southwest Airlines. His name has not been released.

The fine for bringing a firearm through security at an airport ranges from $1,500 to $7,000.

The TSA says it found 3,390 firearms at checkpoints nationwide last year.

