Lifeguard Rescues 14-Month-Old Boy At Cape Cod Beach

BARNSTABLE (CBS) – A 14-month-old baby boy is safe tonight thanks to a quick thinking 19-year-old lifeguard at Craigville Beach.

“I looked at the baby when I first got him and just realized that child’s life was literally in my hands,” said lifeguard Jake Avery.

Avery without hesitation took the choking baby from his frantic father just after 4 o’clock Tuesday afternoon and performed the Heimlich maneuver on his forearm and knees.

“You keep the head towards the ground so that gravity is also in your favor,” said Avery.

He said it last about 30 to 45 seconds until the baby started breathing again.

“He cried immediately then once I gave him back to his mother he was fine,” said Avery.

He credits his constant training for allowing him stay calm the entire time.

“It’s always awesome to have a happy ending and the staff feels good it made all the staff all 102 staff feel good about what Jake did,” said Barnstable Recreation Director Patti Machado.

The baby boy was taken to Cape Cod Hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

“I feel great it was something I’m very proud of,” said Avery.

He’s hoping to reconnect with the family to see how the little guy is doing and says this will be a summer he never forgets.