WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Lifeguard Rescues 14-Month-Old Boy At Cape Cod Beach

By Mike LaCrosse, WBZ-TV August 2, 2017 11:20 PM
Filed Under: Cape Cod, Lifeguard Rescue, Mike LaCrosse

BARNSTABLE (CBS) – A 14-month-old baby boy is safe tonight thanks to a quick thinking 19-year-old lifeguard at Craigville Beach.

“I looked at the baby when I first got him and just realized that child’s life was literally in my hands,” said lifeguard Jake Avery.

Avery without hesitation took the choking baby from his frantic father just after 4 o’clock Tuesday afternoon and performed the Heimlich maneuver on his forearm and knees.

lifeguard Lifeguard Rescues 14 Month Old Boy At Cape Cod Beach

Barnstable lifeguard Jake Avery (WBZ-TV)

“You keep the head towards the ground so that gravity is also in your favor,” said Avery.

He said it last about 30 to 45 seconds until the baby started breathing again.

“He cried immediately then once I gave him back to his mother he was fine,” said Avery.

He credits his constant training for allowing him stay calm the entire time.

jake Lifeguard Rescues 14 Month Old Boy At Cape Cod Beach

Barnstable Lifeguard Jake Avery (WBZ-TV)

“It’s always awesome to have a happy ending and the staff feels good it made all the staff all 102 staff feel good about what Jake did,” said Barnstable Recreation Director Patti Machado.

The baby boy was taken to Cape Cod Hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

“I feel great it was something I’m very proud of,” said Avery.

He’s hoping to reconnect with the family to see how the little guy is doing and says this will be a summer he never forgets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch