WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Heavy Rain Floods Roads, Homes In Dorchester

August 2, 2017 11:13 PM By Louisa Moller
Filed Under: Dorchester, Flooding, Louisa Moller

BOSTON (CBS) – The flood of rush hour traffic was made worse by a literal flood in parts of Boston Wednesday evening.
Cars drove through the pools of water while stunned neighbors documented the deluge with their cell phones.

An MBTA bus in Dorchester’s Fields Corner was a sitting duck. A passenger captured video showing the water that poured into the bus. At least one man was standing on his seat to escape.

flood Heavy Rain Floods Roads, Homes In Dorchester

MBTA bus stranded in flooded road in Dorchester (WBZ-TV)

Over by Gallivan Boulevard, there was a big mess in a few basements and backyards and neighbors were forced to use water pumps.

“We probably got about, right now six inches in the basement down from about eight or nine,” said resident Patrick Sullivan. “But she’s got about two and half, three feet in the basement over there,” Sullivan said pointing at his neighbor’s house.

A rowboat that once seemed out of place, was now in an unexpected lake.

bus Heavy Rain Floods Roads, Homes In Dorchester

Floodwater on MBTA bus in Fields Corner in Dorchester (Image credit Daniel Doe)

“You could row around the whole yard if you wanted to,” Sullivan said.

Crews were also concerned about electricity and downed wires in all the water.

“My neighbor over here in the back there had about six feet of water in the back there and it was causing issues with the electricity so they went in and turned the electric off,” said Richard Casey.

Residents in the Gallivan Blvd area say the last time they saw flooding like this was back in 2008.

More from Louisa Moller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch