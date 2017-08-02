‘Donut Boy’ Traveling Cross-Country To Thank Police Stops In Hudson

HUDSON, N.H. (CBS) — The ‘Donut Boy’ delivers again! Local law enforcement was ready.

Tyler Carach, also known as ‘Donut Boy’ visits Hudson (Photo Courtesy: Hudson Police)

Nine-year-old Tyler Carach, of Florida, has risen to fame for delivering donuts and coffee to police officers around the country.

On Tuesday, Tyler, armed with his signature cap and plenty of treats, shared his “I DONUT need a reason to thank a cop” message with the Hudson Police Department.

Donut Boy poses on a police motorcycle with a Hudson Police Officer (Photo Courtesy: Hudson Police)

Tyler explained is mission in his own works on Facebook.

“After recently meeting 4 cops at my local store and buying them donuts, I have decided that I now want to give donuts to all the cops in America. My mom says that she doesn’t know if I can give donuts to every single cop, but that she will help me give them to as many as possible and come up with other ways to say THANK YOU to our protectors everywhere,” he wrote. 

According to Tyler’s mom, he has given more than 22,000 donuts to police stations across the United States in the last year.

Tyler with K-9 Looch (Photo Courtesy: Hudson Police)

Tyler even remembered Hudson’s K-9 unit. Looch was own dog biscuits.

When he grows up, Tyler wants to be a police officer.

