Construction Worker Killed By Collapsing Foundation In Medford

August 2, 2017 7:13 PM
Filed Under: Medford

MEDFORD (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a construction worker was killed when the foundation of a building collapsed onto him.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office says the 50-year-old man had been working alongside the foundation when he was struck on Wednesday in Medford. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

The victim’s death is not considered suspicious. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and state and local police are investigating.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

