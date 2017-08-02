Stay Away From Parts Of Charles River During Bacteria Bloom, Officials Warn

BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials are urging people and their pets to avoid areas of the Charles River.
The Department of Conservation and Recreation said Tuesday there is a cyanobacteria bloom in the Charles River Lower Basin located in Boston and Cambridge. That includes the area between the Boston University Bridge and the Museum of Science.
“During a bloom it is strongly advised that the public should not contact the water,” DCR said in a statement. “Additionally, pet owners should keep their animals away from the shore line to prevent them from ingesting the water.”
Cyanobacteria can result in skin irritation, and in more serious cases lead to kidney, liver or central nervous system damage.
Officials say they’ll keep testing the water and the advisory will remain up until further notice.