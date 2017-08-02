Stay Away From Parts Of Charles River During Bacteria Bloom, Officials Warn

August 2, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Charles River, cyanobacteria

BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials are urging people and their pets to avoid areas of the Charles River.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation said Tuesday there is a cyanobacteria bloom in the Charles River Lower Basin located in Boston and Cambridge. That includes the area between the Boston University Bridge and the Museum of Science.

charles Stay Away From Parts Of Charles River During Bacteria Bloom, Officials Warn

Swimmers in the Charles River (WBZ-TV)

“During a bloom it is strongly advised that the public should not contact the water,” DCR said in a statement. “Additionally, pet owners should keep their animals away from the shore line to prevent them from ingesting the water.”

Cyanobacteria can result in skin irritation, and in more serious cases lead to kidney, liver or central nervous system damage.

cyanobacteria nh Stay Away From Parts Of Charles River During Bacteria Bloom, Officials Warn

What cyanobacteria looks like (Image credit: @NHDES_Beaches)

Officials say they’ll keep testing the water and the advisory will remain up until further notice.

