Call 4 Action Helps Cape Cod Man Get Refrigerator Fixed

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s bad enough when your fridge conks out in 80-degree weather, what is worse is waiting weeks for a repair even though you paid for an extended warranty.

That’s when a Cape Cod man called the I-Team’s Call For Action.

“You do take small things in life for granted until you don’t have them,” said Joe Lastih.

Joe Lastih of Harwich was forced to use an elaborate cooler system when his refrigerator died over the 4th of July holiday.

“We had a party with 45 people and nine of them stayed over,” said Joe.

Joe thought he was covered, paying $34.99 a month to Sears for an extended appliance warranty in case something like this happened.

But peace of mind was not what he got.

“I kept hitting dead ends,” said Joe.

Between his daily trips to the store for 20 pound bags of ice, Joe spent hours emailing back and forth with Sears and the warranty company.

At one point a local repair company said the refrigerator was not fixable.

“Even if they attempted to repair it, they wouldn’t be able to do that until late August, early September,” said Joe. “And I finally reached out to WBZ channel 4 to Call For Action and that’s when things started happening.”

WBZ made a call to Sears and Joe heard from them in less than an hour.

“About 45 minutes later I received a call,” said Joe.

If you have run into a dead end with a consumer issue reach out the I-Team’s Call For Action at 617-787-7070 or email us at wbzcallforaction@cbs.com