WBZ-TV Weather Alert: Flash Floods, Downpours, T-Storms Possible Wednesday

WBZ-TV Weather Alert: Flash Floods, Downpours, T-Storms Possible WednesdayNumerous showers and thunderstorms will develop between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., some of which may grow to be severe, according to the WBZ-TV Weather Team.

'Donut Boy' Traveling Cross-Country To Thank Police Stops In HudsonNine-year-old Tyler Carach, of Florida, has risen to fame for delivering donuts and coffee to police officers around the country. On Tuesday, he stopped in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Amazon Job Fair Looks To Hire 700 At Fall River CenterOnline retailer Amazon is looking to hire 50,000 employees across the country, and 700 of those are supposed to be in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Governor Tries Again For An August Tax HolidayMassachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is giving an August sales tax holiday one last try.