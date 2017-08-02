WBZ-TV Weather Alert: Flash Floods, Downpours, T-Storms Possible Wednesday

Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warning For Norfolk County Until 5 p.m. | Forecast | BlogRadar | App | Share Photos

August 2, 2017 2:18 PM
BOSTON (CBS) — It is going to be a stormy afternoon and evening in parts of Southern New England on Wednesday.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., some of which may grow to be severe, according to the WBZ-TV Weather Team.

The biggest threat within these storms will be heavy, torrential rainfall which could lead to flash flooding in localized areas.

With very little wind to push these storms along, they may linger in the same areas, potentially dumping 1-2” of rain in a relatively short period of time.

Some storms may also contain hail or gusty, damaging winds.

