Six Charged In Boston With Selling Fake IDs

August 2, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: Boston, Fake IDS

BOSTON (CBS) — Federal authorities in Boston say six people have been charged in a scheme to provide stolen identification cards and drivers’ licenses to people living in the country illegally in exchange for cash.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says the defendants were arrested Wednesday on a federal charge of aggravated identity theft.

Authorities say four of the defendants worked as clerks at the Haymarket Registry of Motor Vehicles and conspired with the other two to operate the scheme.

Authorities say state police received an anonymous letter in 2015 alleging that an RMV employee was providing stolen identifications and drivers’ licenses to individuals seeking false identifications. They say an investigation found that the stolen identities were sold for more than $2,000 to people in Massachusetts.

