Arrest Made In Connection To Hyde Park Attempted Armed Robbery

BOSTON (CBS) — An arrest has been made in connection to an attempted armed robbery that left two store clerks injured in Hyde Park.

Nickolas Baldeo, 20, of Fall River, was arrested Tuesday night. Police believe he is one of three men who tried to rob the River Park Food Mart at gunpoint.

Police responded to the River Street convenient store around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

One of the store clerks said men came in yelling and demanding money. Then they jumped over the counter and shot the other clerk.

He added that the attempted robbers all appeared to be their late teens or early twenties.

Both clerks suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

Commissioner William Evans said, “I want to commend my officers for the dogged determination and hard work that led to the timely arrest of the suspect in this case. Clearly, our city’s a safer place with an individual like this behind bars and, again, I want to thank my officers for comprehensive investigation that led to his apprehension.”

Baldeo is charged with armed robbery, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and assault to rob.

Police are continuing to investigate.

The public can help by calling Hyde Park detectives at (617) 343-5607 with any information or sending anonymous tips to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800)494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).