99 Great Ways To Save From AARP: $51 to $100

BOSTON (CBS) – Today we’ll talk about savings in the $51 to $100 range.

#47 Do you drive under $5000 miles a year. Ask your insurer for a low mileage discount. Average annual savings $92. Also check to see what kind of discount you can get if you bundle your auto and home insurance.

#48 Wash clothes in cold water. Change your setting to cold water and save $63 in energy costs per year. What I discovered that I did not know is that cold water can make your clothes last longer. Apparently warm or hot water breaks down dyes in the fabric and can cause shrinkage.

#53 Make your own salad dressing. Store bought salad dressing can cost $3 or more; try making your own. An easy vinaigrette recipe is 2 tablespoons wine vinegar, 2 teaspoons of Dijon mustard, ½ teaspoon of salt, 1/3 cup of olive oil and pepper to taste. Shake or mix with a whisk. Save $1.50 a week or more up to $75 a year. I make dressings to avoid the preservatives in bottled dressings.

#54 Prolong the life of your fruits and veggies. Wrap them with a paper towel and put them in a container or plastic bag. The towel will absorb the water that causes them to rot. They also suggest lining the produce drawer with paper towels. I have found some Rubbermaid fresh producer containers that work well. Savings about $100 or more a year.

#57 Go meatless once a week. AARP found that vegetarians save approximately $750 on their food bill each year. So by ditching (their words, not mine) meat once a week you should be able to save $100 a year. It is easy to do in the summer for there are so many great vegetables available.

We often have fresh corn, peas and new potatoes from the garden for dinner. A pasta salad or green salad with hard cooked eggs and cheese is another easy dinner to prepare on a hot day. Serve with crunchy bread and if there are non-believers in the crowd, a blueberry pie addition often softens the objections to a meatless meal.