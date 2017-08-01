Kraft Promises ‘Surprise’ For Patriots’ Fifth Super Bowl Banner

August 1, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Robert Kraft, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will raise their fifth Super Bowl championship banner before the Sept. 7 season opener against the Chiefs. But there’s just one “problem” … it’s unclear where they can put it.

Robert Kraft recently addressed those banner questions on SiriusXM’s “Moving the Chains” show. The Patriots’ previous four Super Bowl banners are currently hanging symmetrically, leaving the Patriots wondering how to arrange an odd number.

Kraft explained that the Patriots will have to reconstruct the area of Gillette Stadium where the Super Bowl banners reside.

“We had a high-class problem because we had no more room to put banners. So we had to change the construction around, so we have a little surprise for our fans that night that should be very cool,” said Kraft, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “We’re very excited.”

dl gillette stadium patriots super bowl banners Kraft Promises Surprise For Patriots Fifth Super Bowl Banner

Fireworks go off as the New England Patriots reveal their Super Bowl XLIX championship banner before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 10, 2015. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

The banner for the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl LI, which Kraft described as “unequivocally the sweetest” of all, will apparently be extra-special when the Patriots kick off the 2017 season in September.

