Knee Soreness Could Land Pedroia On Disabled List

August 1, 2017 9:13 AM
BOSTON (CBS) — After missing his third straight game on Monday night, the Red Sox are not ruling out a trip to the disabled list for Dustin Pedroia.

The second baseman has been dealing with recurring soreness in his left knee, and will see a knee specialist in Boston on Tuesday. Though Pedroia has made some improvement over the last few days, the injury could cost him even more playing time.

“The improvement that’s being made is slight at this time. I can’t rule out the DL at this point, particularly based on the information that we’ll get [Tuesday],” Boston manager John Farrell said prior to Monday night’s 6-2 win over the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park. “We’ve got to see how that unfolds.”

Pedroia had surgery on his left knee last October, and he missed three games back in April after Baltimore’s Manny Machado spiked the knee back on a slide into second base. He also spent time on the DL back in May with a sprained wrist.

In 85 games this season, Pedroia has been one of Boston’s best offensive players, slashing .307/.381/.411 with six homers and 54 RBI. He’s the only full-time regular on the Boston roster currently hitting over .300 for the season.

