Obamas Will Return To Martha’s Vineyard This Weekend, Reports Say

August 1, 2017 1:06 PM
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Martha's Vineyard

CHILMARK (CBS) – They may not be getting a ride on Air Force One this time around, but former President Barack Obama and his family are still going to be spending part of the summer in Massachusetts.

According to reports, the Obamas are headed to Martha’s Vineyard once again for vacation.

obamas Obamas Will Return To Marthas Vineyard This Weekend, Reports Say

President Barack Obama waves to the assembled press as he and first lady Michelle Obama depart the White House for Martha’s Vineyard in 2016. (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

The Martha’s Vineyard Times reports that a three-week vacation starts this weekend, and the former first family will be staying in Chilmark.

The Obamas made summer escapes to the Vineyard in seven of the eight years they spent at the White House.

The Boston Globe reports that Obama will have Secret Service protection but there likely won’t be a large fleet of armored SUVs and media horde now that he is out of office.

obamas marthas vineyard vacation

President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ride bikes along the Correllus State Bike Path on August 15, 2014 outside of West Tisbury, Martha’s Vineyard. (Photo by Rick Friedman-Pool/Getty Images)

In past vacations, the Obamas have been seen biking, dining, shopping and golfing on the island.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch