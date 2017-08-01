Obamas Will Return To Martha’s Vineyard This Weekend, Reports Say

CHILMARK (CBS) – They may not be getting a ride on Air Force One this time around, but former President Barack Obama and his family are still going to be spending part of the summer in Massachusetts.

According to reports, the Obamas are headed to Martha’s Vineyard once again for vacation.

The Martha’s Vineyard Times reports that a three-week vacation starts this weekend, and the former first family will be staying in Chilmark.

The Obamas made summer escapes to the Vineyard in seven of the eight years they spent at the White House.

The Boston Globe reports that Obama will have Secret Service protection but there likely won’t be a large fleet of armored SUVs and media horde now that he is out of office.

In past vacations, the Obamas have been seen biking, dining, shopping and golfing on the island.