NightSide – Hitting Reset on the Reset

August 1, 2017 12:55 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump has had a tumultuous six months to start off his first term, with a number of high profile positions already experiencing turnover. Anthony Scaramucci, who was named the new White House Communications Director just over a week ago, resigned earlier today, following criticism over a controversial interview he gave last week that contained some very explicit language. With General Kelly now sworn in as the new White House Chief of Staff, do you think things will calm down in D.C. or is this just the next chapter in the ongoing saga of the Trump presidency?

