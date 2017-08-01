LaVar Ball Believes He Was A Better Tight End Than Rob Gronkowski

August 1, 2017 5:36 PM
BOSTON (CBS) — LaVar Ball will officially say anything.

As if his statement that he could beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1 wasn’t ludicrous enough, the basketball father is now crossing sport lines by saying he was a better tight end than Rob Gronkowski.

“Me or Gronk? Gronkowski can’t hang with me back in my heyday. Too fast, too strong, too fast — just an athlete,” Ball said on ESPN Radio in Cleveland on Tuesday (15:30 mark). “You see, here’s the thing, once you gotta get in the right situation where somebody really believes in you, that’s when you can take off to a whole other level.”

Ball tried his hand at football, playing briefly in NFL Europe and spending some time on the practice squads of the Jets and Panthers. He never made it onto an NFL roster.

Gronkowski, still just 28 years old, has caught 405 passes for 6,095 yards and 68 touchdowns in the NFL, plus another 52 receptions, 754 yards and nine touchdowns in the postseason.

