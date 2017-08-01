Geoff Diehl To Officially Challenge Warren For Senate

WHITMAN (CBS/AP) — Republican state Representative Geoff Diehl is formally launching his challenge to Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Diehl, who served as co-chair of President Donald Trump’s campaign in Massachusetts, is scheduled to make the announcement Tuesday evening in Whitman, Massachusetts, where he lives.

Diehl has said in a radio ad that he wants to “make Massachusetts great again.”

Warren is running for a second six-year term and has frequently sparred with Trump both verbally and on social media.

Shiva Ayyadurai, a Cambridge technology entrepreneur, also is seeking the GOP nomination for the seat held by Warren.

Warren had more than $11 million in her campaign account as of the end of June, compared to nearly $260,000 in Deihl’s account.

Diehl says the cash difference is because of Warren’s almost non-stop fundraising.

“Warren has spent the past four years in non-stop fundraising so we know she will have the big money advantage. However, we believe that our message of saving taxpayers $2 billion and having great grassroots support will help us defeat her big money advantage,” Diehl said.

The Whitman Republican says he wants to hold Senator Warren accountable.

WBZ Political Analyst Jon Keller says Diehl’s campaign will rally the anti-Warren sentiment in Massachusetts.

“Diehl may be as good as any candidate the state GOP could offer to consolidate anti-Warren sentiment. As a leader of the successful 2014 initiative repealing gax tax hikes, Diehl showed a knack for grassroots campaigning,” Keller said.

In fundraising, Ayyadurai lags far behind with only $28,000 in his campaign account.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)