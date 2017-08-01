Driver In Fiery Pelham, NH Crash Charged With OUI

PELHAM, NH (CBS) — A driver from Derry, New Hampshire has been charged with operating under the influence after hitting a tree along Windham Road.
The impact of crashing into the tree caused his 2000 Infiniti to burst into flames.
Pelham Police say that 53-year-old Michael Hines was told to get out of his car, but refused. Police and firefighters had to drag Hines from his car to safety. Police say that they, “Observed signs of impairment and requested Field Sobriety Tests.”
The man was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence.
Hines was charged with driving under the influence, cocaine possession, disorderly conduct, and transporting drugs in his car.
No injuries were reported in the crash.