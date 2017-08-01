Dog Dies After Being Left In Hot Car At Jamaica Pond

BOSTON (CBS) – A dog has died after it was found inside a hot car near Jamaica Pond.
The male pit bull was found on Burroughs Street in a Chevrolet pickup truck at about 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Boston Police and Inspectional Services responded and attempted to revive the dog, but it was too late.
The dog was taken to the MSPCA-Angell Animal Medical Center. A physical showed the dog’s temperature was 109 degrees.
According to the MSPCA, the inside of a car can heat up to 100 degrees in 10 minutes on an 80 degree day – even with the windows slightly open.
Boston Police say they will issue a citation.
Last year, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill that protects pets left in hot cars–as well as those who break them out in order to rescue them.