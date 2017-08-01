Documents Show Nathan Carman Could Get $7M From Slain Grandfather

Documents Show Nathan Carman Could Get $7M From Slain GrandfatherCourt documents show a man suspected in the 2013 slaying of his millionaire grandfather could get more than $7 million from his estate.

Worcester Installs New Camera System To Catch Illegal DumpersCatching illegal dumpers in the act on a new kind of candid camera is the goal of a surveillance system in Worcester.

Superheroes Bring Smiles At Spaulding RehabBatman, Spider-man, Captain America, Wonder Woman, Iron Man, and Black Widow all made appearances, but according to one mom, not all superheroes are in costume.

Newburyport Mayoral Candidate's Sign Slashed In Front YardDr. Hazem Mahmoud says the authorities haven't investigated other incidents he considers hate crimes.