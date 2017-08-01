Celebrity 98 Mile: Mike Gorman vs. Frank Vatrano

August 1, 2017 8:12 AM
Filed Under: 98 Mile, celebrity 98 mile, Frank Vatrano, Mike Gorman, Sports News, Toucher And Rich

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s time for another round of Celebrity 98 Mile, with Bruins winger Frank Vatrano taking on longtime Celtics play-by-play man Mike Gorman.

First up was Vatrano, who went hard at Toucher & Rich’s Jon Wallach to the beat of Beastie Boys’ “Brass Monkey”. No bird references were needed.

Then Gorman followed that up with a battle rap set to Tupac Shakur’s “Changes”, roasting mostly Toucher & Rich but also touching on Felger & Mazz. He even got a little help from Tommy Heinsohn.

The raps will be replayed at 9:20 on Tuesday, and the winner will be announced at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

We can’t post the raps online due to legal restrictions, but if you heard them you can vote for the winner below!

Each competitor in Celebrity 98 Mile will donate $1,000 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in their name, with the ultimate winner donating $10,000. Click here to make a donation.

