Governor Baker Signs Bill Honoring Man Who Started ‘Ice Bucket Challenge’

August 1, 2017 3:29 PM
ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Pete Frates

BOSTON (AP) — The start of every August will kick off Ice Bucket Challenge Week in Massachusetts.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday signed into law a bill designating the first week of the month as a time to honor Pete Frates. Frates inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge that has raised more than $220 million for Lou Gehrig’s disease research since 2014.

Pete Frates, the inspiration for the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. (WBZ-TV)

The Beverly native and former Boston College baseball star was diagnosed in 2012 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. There is no known cure for the disease, which weakens muscles and impairs physical functioning.

During the Ice Bucket Challenge, participants dump buckets of ice water over their heads and challenge others to do the same.

The bill calls on Massachusetts residents to observe Ice Bucket Challenge Week “in an appropriate manner.”

