Boater Rescues 2 After Jet Skis Collide In Mashpee

MASHPEE (CBS) – Two people who were injured in a jet ski crash in Mashpee were rescued by a good Samaritan Monday afternoon.

Several 911 calls reported the collision between two jet skis at Johns Pond just before 2:00 p.m.

As first responders mobilized to get their boats to the pond, they called Todd Kelly, the owner of a pontoon boat that they know well.

By the time rescuers arrived, the Kelly had already brought the two injured people to shore.

A 19-year-old woman was flown to a Rhode Island hospital with serious injuries. Officials say she was knocked unconscious and her life jacket probably saved her from drowning.

A 20-year-old man on the same jet ski suffered less serious injuries.

Two people on the second jet ski were not injured.

No other information has been released.