WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Sweeney On Pastrnak Contract Talks: Not Much Progress

July 31, 2017 5:44 PM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak, Don Sweeney, NHL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — At just 21 years old, winger David Pastrnak figures to be an important part of the Bruins’ future. But as of now, the restricted free agent remains without a contract.

With training camp a little over a month away, general manager Don Sweeney was asked Monday for a status update on the team’s effort to work out a deal with Pastrnak.

“We are in a holding pattern,” Sweeney said. “I have not made as much progress as what I would have liked, but we have plenty of time and the opportunity to continue to talk and we will find a landing spot.”

Sweeney confirmed that both sides have let each other know where they stand in terms of years and dollars.

Pastrnak ranked second on the Bruins with 70 points last season, trailing only Brad Marchand’s 85 points. Pastrnak was likewise second on the team in goals with 34, a major step forward from his 15-11-26 output the year before.

Pastrnak was drafted in the first round — 25th overall — in the 2014 draft. He has 123 points in 172 NHL games, and he scored four goals and registered two assists for four total points in six playoff games this past spring.

Though Pastrnak does not have a contract, he is currently with members of the organization on a trip to China.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch