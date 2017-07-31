Sweeney On Pastrnak Contract Talks: Not Much Progress

BOSTON (CBS) — At just 21 years old, winger David Pastrnak figures to be an important part of the Bruins’ future. But as of now, the restricted free agent remains without a contract.

With training camp a little over a month away, general manager Don Sweeney was asked Monday for a status update on the team’s effort to work out a deal with Pastrnak.

“We are in a holding pattern,” Sweeney said. “I have not made as much progress as what I would have liked, but we have plenty of time and the opportunity to continue to talk and we will find a landing spot.”

Sweeney confirmed that both sides have let each other know where they stand in terms of years and dollars.

Pastrnak ranked second on the Bruins with 70 points last season, trailing only Brad Marchand’s 85 points. Pastrnak was likewise second on the team in goals with 34, a major step forward from his 15-11-26 output the year before.

Pastrnak was drafted in the first round — 25th overall — in the 2014 draft. He has 123 points in 172 NHL games, and he scored four goals and registered two assists for four total points in six playoff games this past spring.

Though Pastrnak does not have a contract, he is currently with members of the organization on a trip to China.