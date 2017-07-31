Super Yacht Vava II Docks In Boston Harbor

July 31, 2017 11:46 PM By Louisa Moller
Filed Under: Louisa Moller, Vava II, YACHT

BOSTON (CBS) – A roughly 315 foot mega yacht with a helicopter on its upper deck dazzled onlookers near Boston Harbor on Monday.

Vava II was moored off Long Wharf Monday morning. By early evening, it was seen floating out past Castle Island with a party on board.

yacht Super Yacht Vava II Docks In Boston Harbor

Vava II super yacht in Boston Harbor (WBZ-TV)

The vessel is owned by Swiss Billionaire, Ernesto Bertarelli, and his wife Kirsty, former Miss United Kingdom, according to the Daily Mail. Vava II first set sail in 2012 and reportedly cost roughly $150 million to build.





According to Bertarelli.com, Ernesto has ties to the Boston area. He graduated from Babson and also got his MBA from Harvard.

