State Police Cruiser Damaged By Rolling Tractor-Trailer Tires On I-84

July 31, 2017 1:49 PM
Filed Under: I-84, Massachusetts State Police, Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police are trying to find a tractor-trailer that lost two wheels after they said those wheels smashed into a cruiser on I-84 early Monday morning.

The cruiser was parked in a construction zone on I-84 Eastbound in Sturbridge around 5:35 a.m.

wheels State Police Cruiser Damaged By Rolling Tractor Trailer Tires On I 84

The tires that damaged the cruiser. (Massachusetts State Police)

As a tractor-trailer passed, two tires came off, heavily damaging the cruiser.

The trooper inside was not hurt.

tires2 State Police Cruiser Damaged By Rolling Tractor Trailer Tires On I 84

A cruiser was heavily damaged by lose tires on I-84 Monday morning.
(Massachusetts State Police)

The tractor-trailer did not stop at the scene.

State Police are asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time–or anyone who spots a tractor-trailer missing two tires–to contact them.

