State Police Cruiser Damaged By Rolling Tractor-Trailer Tires On I-84

STURBRIDGE (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police are trying to find a tractor-trailer that lost two wheels after they said those wheels smashed into a cruiser on I-84 early Monday morning.
The cruiser was parked in a construction zone on I-84 Eastbound in Sturbridge around 5:35 a.m.
As a tractor-trailer passed, two tires came off, heavily damaging the cruiser.
The trooper inside was not hurt.
The tractor-trailer did not stop at the scene.
State Police are asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time–or anyone who spots a tractor-trailer missing two tires–to contact them.