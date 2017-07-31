Patriots Sign Undersized Receiver K.J. Maye

BOSTON (CBS) — A mystery man was spotted practicing with the Patriots on Sunday, wearing No. 16 and playing at wide receiver. After practice, his identity was revealed.

The receiver was K.J. Maye, a second-year receiver out of Minnesota. He signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent last year before spending time on the Titans’ practice squad.

The 5-foot-8, 191-pound Maye played receiver and running back in college, and he also returned kicks. He caught 107 passes for 1,190 yards and six touchdowns in his college career, which included a 73-catch, 773-yard, five-touchdown senior season. He also rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns on 51 carries.

In the kick return game, he brought back 19 kickoffs, averaging just under 17 yards per return, and he returned four punts for 56 total yards.

Maye occupied the roster spot left open by Rob Ninkovich’s retirement.