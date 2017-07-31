Truck Crashes On Framingham Commuter Rail Tracks

Man Dies Swimming At Massachusetts' Highest WaterfallThe body of a New York man who went missing after slipping off a rock at a picturesque Massachusetts waterfall has been located.

Truck Crashes On Framingham Commuter Rail TracksThe truck took out part of a tree and fence, and knocked down a utility pole.

Worcester Police Make Arrest In Man's Death In Burning HomePolice have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man found in a burning Worcester home.

Keller @ Large: What Makes A Strong Leader?Jon says different folks have different ideas of what a strong leader is--but we don’t need to look to Washington, New York or Hollywood to find role models of real strength.