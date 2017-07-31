Truck Crashes On Framingham Commuter Rail Tracks

July 31, 2017 7:45 AM
FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A truck overturned on top of MBTA Commuter Rail tracks overnight.

Police said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The truck took out part of a tree and fence, and knocked down a utility pole.

Officers blocked off a portion of the tracks with crime tape, and could be seen inspecting the tracks for damage with flashlights.

An overturned truck on the Framingham Commuter Rail tracks Monday morning. (WBZ-TV)

The mangled pickup truck was turned upright and hauled away around 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews used chainsaws to clear the utility pole and branches from the tracks.

The scene is now clear, and Commuter Rail trains rolled through the area without issue–but some of the mess left behind from the crash could still be seen.

It was not yet known what caused the crash, or if anyone was injured.

