WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Duxbury Mom Battling Cancer Challenges Others To Help Her Live Longer

July 31, 2017 5:37 PM By Paul Burton
Filed Under: Jump For Lindsay, Lindsay McGrath, Melanoma, Paul Burton

Duxbury (CBS) – Lindsay McGrath knows she’s in the fight of her life.

“I literally dropped to my knees when I got the call from my doctor and said this can’t happen to me,” Lindsay said.

Just six weeks after her son was born this 36 year-old mother of three children has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called ocular melanoma.

A cancer of the eye which is now spread to her liver, spine and ribs.

“Among the cancers this is probably, unfortunately, one of the more deadly ones. People should get their eyes dilated because a lot of people have freckles on the back of their eyes, but when it changes color it gets dangerous,” Lindsay said.

jumpforlindsey3 Duxbury Mom Battling Cancer Challenges Others To Help Her Live Longer

(Photo Credit: WBZ-TV)

Lindsay says it’s such a rare form of cancer that only 2,000 people a year are diagnosed with it.

“There’s no cure for it,” she said.

With time running out some of Lindsay’s friends started a campaign called “Jump for Lindsay” to help raise money so she can take part in a special trial in Europe.

This weekend dozens of people jumped off the Bluefish River Bridge in Duxbury.

jumpforlindsey Duxbury Mom Battling Cancer Challenges Others To Help Her Live Longer

Dozens of people jump off the Bluefish River Bridge in Duxbury to raise money for Lindsay McGrath.

The campaign has raised $45,000.

“The treatment will buy me 3 to 5 years and right now I’m running out of time,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love she’s received from family, friends and strangers .

A website has been set up called Wemcloveyou.com for people to donate.

“I’m surrounded by such good people and people I don’t even know and that for me is the most heartwarming,” Lindsay said.

All for a mother who has one goal in mind.

“I have to win and get through this somehow because I can’t imagine kids going out without their mother,” Lindsay said.

More from Paul Burton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch