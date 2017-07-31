Car Crash Into Fire Hydrant, Floods Morrissey Boulevard

BOSTON (CBS) — A water main break on Morrissey Boulevard left a large section of the road flooded Monday afternoon.
A man driving a Nissan Pathfinder crashed into a fire hydrant near 960 Morrissey Boulevard, creating a sink hole and sending water everywhere around 1 p.m.
The driver was taken to Carney Hospital with minor injuries.
Officials were able to shut the water off at 2:10 p.m.
“I heard a huge commotion, all the water was around it was probably three feet high,” described Jovanni Santiago to WBZ NewsRadio 1030. He witnessed the flooding as he got his oil changed nearby.
“Nobody could get by. Water was spewing up everywhere: into the car, outside the car, all over the place,” Santiago said.
Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC) crews were called in to help handle the situation. They said they would be remaining on the scene for the rest of the night.
Crews are waiting for the Pathfinder to be removed from the scene in order to properly assess the damage.
The BWSC also said that water service in the area may be interrupted Monday evening.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports