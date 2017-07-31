Next Celebrity 98 Mile Matchup: Frank Vatrano vs. Mike Gorman

BOSTON (CBS) — Toucher & Rich announced the next Celebrity 98 Mile matchup to take place on the air. Bruins forward Frank Vatrano will take on longtime Celtics play-by-play man Mike Gorman.

Vatrano, 23, is a native of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts and signed with the Bruins as a free agent in March of 2015. He has scored 18 goals in the first 83 games of his Bruins career.

Gorman, meanwhile, has been doing play-by-play for Celtics games longer than Vatrano has been alive. He and Tommy Heinsohn form one of sports’ longest-tenured broadcasting duos.

The raps will first air Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. during Toucher & Rich. Check back after you hear them to vote for who you thought had the better rap.

The contestants of Celebrity 98 Mile are battling to contribute to a good cause. Each participant will donate $1,000 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in their name, with the ultimate winner donating $10,000. Click here to make a donation of your own.

Listen above as Toucher & Rich announce Vatrano vs. Gorman as the next Celebrity 98 Mile matchup!