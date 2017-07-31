Decomposed Body Found Aboard Retired Coast Guard Vessel In Chatham

July 31, 2017 4:21 PM
Filed Under: Bill Shields, Chatham, Coast Guard, Coast Guard Station Cape Cod, Missing Man

CHATHAM (AP) — Authorities have found a decomposed body inside a closed compartment aboard a retired Coast Guard boat in Massachusetts.

The Cape and Islands district attorney’s office says Coast Guard personnel called Chatham police Sunday night to report the body.

The preliminary investigation has not revealed evidence of foul play.

chtaham Decomposed Body Found Aboard Retired Coast Guard Vessel In Chatham

A body was found inside a Coast Guard boat on display in Chatham (WBZ-TV)

The remains have been sent to the medical examiner in an effort to determine the body’s identity.

The 44-foot motor lifeboat was not in the water but was on display on the lawn at Coast Guard Station Chatham.

A Coast Guard spokesman says the boat was retired in 2009 after 46 years of service.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch