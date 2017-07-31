Report: Red Sox Interested In Mets Reliever Addison Reed

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox continue to search for another reliever to add ahead of the 2017 trade deadline, which passes on Monday at 4 p.m.. One of their latest targets is reportedly Mets closer Addison Reed.

FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal tweeted on Sunday that Reed is a “focus” for the Red Sox in trade talks with the Mets. He added that a trade is still not close and other teams remain involved.

According to Rosenthal on Twitter, one of those other teams in the race to acquire Reed is the Indians, who are also looking into Rangers starter Yu Darvish.

Sources: #Mets’ Addison Reed a focus for #RedSox. No trade close. Other teams remain involved. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 30, 2017

UPDATE: The New York Post’s Joel Sherman tweeted on Monday that the Red Sox are “moving closer” to acquiring Reed in a trade with the Mets.

Hearing #Redsox are moving closer to getting Addison Reed from #Mets. Deal not done yet, but getting there. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2017

After an inconsistent start to his major-league career, Reed has been outstanding since being traded to the Mets during the 2015 season. He’s posted a 2.09 ERA while striking out 156 batters in 142 innings with the Mets. He’s recorded 19 saves with a 2.57 ERA so far in 2017.

Reed was at his most dominant in 2016 when he served as the Mets’ eighth-inning setup man, which is the role he would assume with the Red Sox behind closer Craig Kimbrel. Last season, he posted a 1.97 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 77.2 innings.

Reed is one of several relievers who have been linked to the Red Sox in recent trade rumors. The Twins’ Brandon Kintzler is also among available relievers the Red Sox may be targeting ahead of Monday’s deadline.